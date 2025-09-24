Midhurst Jazz, Food & Blues Festival gathers pace with international stars and major sponsors

With just under eight weeks to go until the inaugural Midhurst Jazz, Food & Blues Festival (14–16 November), momentum is gathering pace as international artists, heavyweight sponsors and distinctive Argentine partnerships line up behind the three-day celebration.

Tickets have been selling strongly since launch, with some headline shows already close to selling out - prompting organisers to encourage festivalgoers to book early to avoid missing out.

Among the most exciting signings is Pablo Murgier, the Paris-based Argentine pianist whose latest album is set for release in January. At Midhurst, Murgier will perform a special two-part set: opening with music from his upcoming album before returning to the stage in a unique new “festival trio” created for the occasion - with a Polish bassist and British drummer. Entirely improvised, it promises to be a true festival highlight.

The programme spans an eclectic mix of jazz and blues. Acts include:

Errol Linton - the celebrated Brixton-born harmonica player, hailed as one of the UK’s finest bluesmen.

The Vince Dunn Orchestra - bringing classic swing sounds to life with infectious energy.

Simply Dan - an 11-piece collective of top session musicians dedicated to the music of Steely Dan.

Festival Director Adam Page said: “We’ve always set out to create something bigger than a series of concerts. This is about broadening the cultural offer of the South Downs, drawing on international connections while shining a light on our town. To have artists like Pablo, Errol Linton, Simply Dan and so many others joining us - in year one - shows the calibre this festival is attracting.”

The festival has also attracted a roll call of leading sponsors, whose support is helping to bring the vision to life. Backers include:

Midhurst Town Council

Embassy of Argentina

Cowdray Estate & Cowdray Polo Club

Kerrytype Printing

Panacap

Venelle Life

Aspinal of London

Mortimers Prestige Cars

Tinwood Estate

Lewis Brownlee Chartered Accountants

Page added: “Having the support of these names - both local champions and international partners - gives us real confidence. It shows that people believe in what we’re building here: a festival that combines world-class performance with genuine community spirit.”

With seven headline shows, intimate fringe performances across the town, and a programme of workshops and community events, the Midhurst Jazz, Food & Blues Festival is shaping up to be a major new cultural moment for the region.

Tickets are on sale now at midhurstjazzandblues.com. Early booking is strongly advised.