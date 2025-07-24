Midhurst set to host first-ever jazz, food & blues festival this November

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Midhurst will swing to a new rhythm this November as the town prepares to host the inaugural Midhurst Jazz, Food & Blues Festival – a three-day celebration designed to bring live music, fine food and community spirit centre stage.

Taking place from 14th to 16th November, the brand-new festival will transform Midhurst’s most characterful spaces into intimate jazz clubs and buzzing blues bars, with candlelit speakeasies and performances from award-winning artists from the UK, Europe and Argentina.

The event is set to be a celebration of culture and creativity aimed at fostering a genuine sense of community connection. Festival Director, Adam Page, commented, saying: “This isn’t just about putting on a few concerts. It’s about the whole town creating an important cultural event, local and international at the same time. We’re reclaiming Midhurst’s cultural identity, showcasing international talent, yes — but also shining a light on our own local businesses, local musicians and artists, local food producers. It’s a festival that’s proudly rooted in Midhurst.”

The line-up also draws inspiration from Midhurst’s longstanding connection with Argentina through Cowdray Park Polo Club, with South American musicians and menus sitting alongside homegrown jazz and seasonal British produce, with festivalgoers set to enjoy food experiences that complement the music.

Errol Linton

Each performance will be staged in one of several iconic Midhurst venues, creating an immersive, walking-tour feel to the weekend and celebrating the town’s unique heritage and character. And with visitors expected from across Sussex, Surrey, Hampshire, and even London, the festival promises a timely boost for local businesses during the shoulder season.

There will also be educational workshops, youth masterclasses and dedicated sessions for older residents, helping ensure the festival is inclusive and accessible to all parts of the community. What’s more, 10% of net proceeds will go towards a scholarship for a local music student, helping a young talent from the area take their next steps towards studying at one of the UK’s major music schools.

To ensure strong local involvement, organisers are offering a 25% discount on tickets for the first 100 Midhurst area residents (GU26 – GU32 postcodes) who register.

Adam Page concluded: “It’s a festival for everyone. Whether you’re a lifelong blues fan, a foodie looking to try something new, or just curious about what’s happening in your hometown — come along, get involved, and help us make this a Midhurst moment to remember.”

Tickets are on sale now at midhurstjazzandblues.com

