Military badges topic of next Family Roots meeting

The society is very active, with quarterly magazines, monthly meetings and offers a warm and friendly welcome to all.

Join us at Ocklynge School for the next Family Roots meeting on Thursday, March 7, when Graham Bandy will talk about Identifying military badges and how to date old military photographs.

Graham has spent most of his life in the army, nursing, or both. He has been identifying military badges since he was at school, has written a book on this subject and is a much sought after asset at both county and national family history fairs, such as WDYTYA Live and Family Tree Live. He has also appeared on BBC's WDYTYA.

Edgar Greaves WW1.

The meeting is at Ocklynge School, Victoria Drive, Eastbourne BN20 8XN, entrance in Farlaine Rd. Doors open at 7pm with the meeting proper starting at 7.30pm.

As our book stall is closing this is your last chance to buy books, most at bargain prices! Also free help is available to members on all aspects of family history.