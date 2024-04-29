Mims Davis MP shares Air Ambulance Charity appeal for help
They have recently launched a time-limited £1 million ‘Buy it for Life’ Appeal to help secure ownership of their second air ambulance helicopter. Saving more lives depends on buying their air ambulance now.
Until now, they've only leased the aircraft that their service depends on. Now, they have a time-limited opportunity to buy it which will give them far more security over their helicopter which is a genuine lifeline for the people of Mid Sussex, and right across Kent, Surrey and Sussex.
This is why they have launched their urgent fundraising appeal to buy their air ambulance so they can reach more patients and save more lives.
As part of the appeal, and for the first time ever, supporters are being given the unique opportunity to have their name on the helicopter.
Anyone donating £100 or more can have their name, name of a friend or family member, team, community group or business, or the name of a loved one in their memory, on the air ambulance – making them a part of every lifesaving mission.
To secure one of the limited number of spaces visit www.aakss.org.uk/helicopter