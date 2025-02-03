Mini Markets are a draw at Lancing church
The monthly Mini Markets at St Michael's Church Hall, Lancing continue on Saturday 8 February from 10 am - 12 noon.
Stalls you can expect to find at a regular Mini Market include a great selection of second-hand books, a range of bric-a-brac and knick-knacks to browse over, delicious homemade cakes, greetings cards, toys and games, a raffle and refreshments with Fairtrade tea and coffee and the major draw - bacon rolls! (Vegetarian option available).
This time there will also be flowers on sale for Valentine's Day.
Fr Felix Smith, Vicar said: "The Mini Markets have been running for a number of years providing a good source of regular income for St Michael's Church, but are also a great social occasion and we’ve built up quite a regular clientele over the years.
"Come and join us for a browse and enjoy the refreshments!"