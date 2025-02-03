Mini Markets are a draw at Lancing church

Shoppers are encouraged to attend the next Mini Market organised by St Michael and All Angels Church in Lancing.

The monthly Mini Markets at St Michael's Church Hall, Lancing continue on Saturday 8 February from 10 am - 12 noon.

Stalls you can expect to find at a regular Mini Market include a great selection of second-hand books, a range of bric-a-brac and knick-knacks to browse over, delicious homemade cakes, greetings cards, toys and games, a raffle and refreshments with Fairtrade tea and coffee and the major draw - bacon rolls! (Vegetarian option available).

This time there will also be flowers on sale for Valentine's Day.

St Michael's Church Hall

Fr Felix Smith, Vicar said: "The Mini Markets have been running for a number of years providing a good source of regular income for St Michael's Church, but are also a great social occasion and we’ve built up quite a regular clientele over the years.

"Come and join us for a browse and enjoy the refreshments!"