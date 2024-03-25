MNDA charity murder mystery evening
The group has announced the return of Goring Regional Occasional Players for another fun-filled evening of Murder Mystery (and fish and chips) with their play called A Fete Worse than Death.
As the St Cleve annual summer fete is in full swing, allegations of blackmail, embezzlement, cheating, amorous attentions and a multitude of other secrets emerge, culminating in the discovery of a body floating in a water feature in the walled garden in the grounds of the manor.
Is this simply a swimming attempt gone horribly wrong or a sinister case of....murder! Come along and help find out.
Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.
Tickets are £15 each to include a fish and chip supper (alternatives are available). Please contact Sue via email [email protected] or mobile 07815 148391