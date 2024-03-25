MNDA charity murder mystery evening

West Sussex North Branch of the MND Association, a local branch of the national charity run solely by volunteers, is holding a Murder Mystery Evening in April to raise funds to support local people living with the progressive neurological disease and to promote awareness of its debilitating effects on individuals and their families.
By Sue SheppardContributor
Published 25th Mar 2024, 09:55 GMT
The group has announced the return of Goring Regional Occasional Players for another fun-filled evening of Murder Mystery (and fish and chips) with their play called A Fete Worse than Death.

As the St Cleve annual summer fete is in full swing, allegations of blackmail, embezzlement, cheating, amorous attentions and a multitude of other secrets emerge, culminating in the discovery of a body floating in a water feature in the walled garden in the grounds of the manor.

Is this simply a swimming attempt gone horribly wrong or a sinister case of....murder! Come along and help find out.

Some of the GROP cast.Some of the GROP cast.
Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

Tickets are £15 each to include a fish and chip supper (alternatives are available). Please contact Sue via email [email protected] or mobile 07815 148391

