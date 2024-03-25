Monthly Makers Market returns to Brighton for 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With a focus on supporting local businesses, indulging in delicious foods, and discovering unique gifts, Brighton Open Market offers a one-of-a-kind shopping experience.

The BOM: Makers Markets will take place on the last Saturday of each month, starting on Saturday, March 30. Visitors can expect to explore a diverse array of handmade art, gifts, crafts, treats, homewares, and clothing crafted by incredibly talented local Makers. Whether you're on the hunt for a special gift or simply treating yourself, this is the destination to find lovingly crafted items that are truly unique.

“We're delighted to bring back these vibrant Makers events at Brighton Open Market," said a spokesperson for the market, "Not only do they offer an incredible opportunity to champion and spotlight our local creatives, but they also promise shoppers the chance to uncover truly unique treasures and delights. We warmly welcome everyone to join us in exploring our bustling community market.”

Brighton Open Market.

In addition to the exciting Makers Markets, Brighton Open Market boasts a diverse range of permanent traders and studios, including remarkable cafes, food and drink vendors, artists, and clothing and gift shops. Visitors can shop for a wide variety of goods while supporting independent businesses, all within the comfort of the covered market - rain or shine.

