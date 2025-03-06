Motor Neurone Disease Association, West Sussex South is 40-years old and will be celebrating its Anniversary throughout 2025

In May 2025 we're holding a 40-mile walk over any 7 days of your choice For those who are unable to walk 40-miles you can still participate by doing 40 of any activity

PLEASE JOIN US

To raise much needed funds for the MND Association, West Sussex South Branch

We have opened a JustGiving page for friends and relatives of participants to support them by donating to the MND Association.

Help us celebrate by donating to our JustGiving page

For more details, please see our website

or contact

Charity Number: 294354

Motor Neurone Disease is an incurable, untreatable, worsening condition. This cruel disease attacks the nerves controlling the body's muscles, eventually taking away the ability to walk, talk, eat, and even breathe. It can leave people locked in a rapidly failing body.

There is no effective treatment and there is NO CURE!

The Branch provides more than £40k a year to support local people living with Motor Neurone Disease with Equipment and Services not provided by the NHS.

Once you have received the devastating diagnosis that turns your life upside down, it’s the MND Association that most people living with MND and their families turn to. We make sure people can access the best quality care and support possible, and that their voices are heard.

Our Branch is run entirely by volunteers most of whom have been touched in some way by MND and wish to give back for the help they received from the Branch.