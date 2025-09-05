Motorcycle Accidents Peak in September - Warning Issued Ahead of Brighton Rally This Weekend

With hundreds of bikers set to gather in Brighton for the Ace Café Reunion, new figures show motorcycles account for 15% of serious road casualties despite making up just 0.3% of vehicles.

Motorcyclists heading to Brighton this weekend (5–7 September) for the annual Ace Café Reunion are being reminded to take extra care on the roads, as new figures highlight that collisions peak between May and September.

Figures from National Highways show that nearly one in six motorcycle crashes (16%) occur on Sundays, most often between 11am and 3pm, times linked to leisure rides or return journeys from weekends away.

Despite making up just 0.3% of vehicles on the road, motorcycles are disproportionately involved in serious incidents, accounting for 15% of people killed or seriously injured on major roads.

Data also shows that most motorcycle collisions happen in seemingly good conditions:

80% on dry roads

86% in fine weather

80% in daylight

To address the risks, National Highways and Honda have joined forces on the BikerTek campaign, reminding bikers that “bikes repair easier than bikers” and highlighting the four main causes of collisions: cornering too fast, dangerous overtaking, speeding and fatigue. Riders are encouraged to slow down, take regular breaks, and avoid overtaking unless it is completely safe.

Colin Stevenson, spokesperson for National Highways said:

“The better weather brings more motorcyclists out on the road, but the potential for more risk too. Our work with Honda on the BikerTek campaign helps riders to enjoy their journeys, whilst staying safe on the roads.

Our campaign is reminding riders that bikes repair more easily than bikers and to not take unnecessary risks when riding this summer.”

Andrew Mineyko’s (Head of Motorcycles), Honda said:

“Riding should be exhilarating and fun, but most importantly, safe. Through our work with National Highways and the BikerTek campaign, we want to empower motorcyclists to make the right decisions – especially during the summer months – when good weather leads to longer journeys.”

To reinforce the message, a custom-built motorcycle fitted with real medical components will be on display at the Ace Café Reunion this weekend. The machine symbolises the idea that while bikes can be repaired, riders are far more vulnerable.