MS Hastings & Rother fundraising and awareness day
Please come and see us at the Hastings & Rother MS Group for another Fundraising/Awareness Day.
The event is being held at Tesco's Superstore, Ravenside Retail Park, Bexhill on Sea Saturday, March 2, from 10am to 4pm.
It would be great to see people who wish to know more of what the local MS Society Group can offer you, family and friends.
The event will also provide information and literature to let you know that this illness can be managed and also to frankly talk with members of the Group about Multiple Sclerosis (MS).
If newly diagnosed or if you have been living with this illness for some time within the Hastings & Rother Area it will be great to meet up this coming Saturday.