Mundham and District Gala and Flower Show on Saturday July 15

Mundham and District Gala and Flower Show is a fun family event, which has its roots as a village event going back more than 130 years.
By Joanna ArmandiasContributor
Published 26th Jun 2023, 12:54 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 12:55 BST
Mundham &amp; District GalaMundham &amp; District Gala
Last year, making a comeback after a two year break because of the pandemic, we had more than 600 people attend and there were more than 350 entries for the Flower Show with adult and junior classes for Flowers & Plants, Vegetables, Floral Arrangements, Preserves & Home Baking, Arts & Crafts and Photography all well supported.

Free schedules for this year’s show for Saturday July 15 are currently available from our local shops and garden centres and further details about what happens on the day can be found on our website www.mundhamgala.co.uk

New for this year is a magic show and back by popular demand is a Bouncy Castle, Kerry le Bern singing, the Dog Show and the display of historic and classic vehicles.

