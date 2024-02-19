Music For The Memory aiming to raise funds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

"Music For The Memory" (MFTM) has been in existence for a while; it secured funding via The National Lottery Fund to offer free singing sessions for Dementia/memory loss sufferers and their carers in Battle and surrounding areas and now relies solely on charitable funding, will legacies and donations to continue its good work.

The group likes to provide a couple of lunches throughout the year to its attendees, but funding activities such as these is a struggle.

With this in mind, supported by some of the Children from Pheebs Sing School, some of the MFTM volunteers and attendees will be singing some of their favourite songs in Priory Meadow Shopping Centre, Hastings on Saturday, April 6 from 10am to 12 Noon. Any support that can be given will be very greatly appreciated.

Christmas singing session at Emmanuel Centre.

MFTM singing sessions run from 10:30am to 11:30am on the first Monday of the month at Hazel Lodge Care Home, 63 North Trade Road, Battle, TN33 0HW, and all other Mondays at Emmanuel Centre, Harrier Lane Battle, TN33 0FL.

Light refreshments are provided after the sessions for those who wish to stay and socialise for half-an-hour.

If you would like more information, please either look at the MFTM website or call Jane on 07545 309 200 or email.