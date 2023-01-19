Music Makes Memories charity concert in Bognor on March 24

My Special Event is proud to present the Music Makes Memories Charity Concert in aid of Dementia Support.

Doors open on Friday March 24 at Newtown Sports and Social Club, North Bersted, Bognor, at 6.30pm, and organisers welcome you all to a fabulous evening of music from all genres from local groups and singers.

Generations will be offering a selection of movies, musical and songs from the films during their sets. Vintage Candy Singing Duo will bring a touch of vintage, rock n roll and classics to the stage. Cheryl Craven and Sharon Wicks will offer an acoustic and instrumental collection of folk, country, ballads and much much more.

Our compere for the evening will be none other than Chichester Hospital Radio's very own Malcolm Gray who will be keeping you entertained between sets.

There will also be a raffle with some fantastic prizes including days out, signed books by David Walliams and Stephan Fry, to name a few and even the odd bottle of wine.All proceeds from ticket sales and the raffle will go to Dementia Support (Charity Number: 1158640) and all the entertainers are providing their services free for the evening to help support this wonderful charity.

Raffle tickets will be on sale throughout the evening for £1 strip or six strips for £5. The raffle will be drawn during the second half of the concert and prizes will be allocated to winning tickets and the audience will have an opportunity to collect their prize(s) at the end of the evening.

Dementia Support is located at Sage House in Tangmere and they support patients and families with dementia and Alzheimers to get through the good and bad times ahead.This is also a concert for My Special Event to say thanks to Dementia Support for the work they do as they have helped them recently get through this illness with advice and support.

Tickets for the concert are £5 per person and admission is for those over 12's and adults only. Every ticket holder will need to sign in for the evening when they arrive at the club, but volunteers will be on hand to guide you every step of the way.To buy tickets for this event you can contact Zoe Pniewski of My Special at 07587158999, email [email protected]

Alternatively, tickets can be purchased at Sage House by visiting Dementia Support, Sage House, City Fields, Tangmere, Chichester, West Sussex, PO20 2FP. 01243 888691 ( Lisa - Fundraising Leader)

Tickets can be paid for via cash or Paypal. Tickets can also be purchased at the door on the night, subject to availability – there are only 100 tickets for the concert.