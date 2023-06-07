My Choice Children's Homes Summer Fair on June 24 in Haywards Heath

Come and join us for a day of fun and activities, not only will you be supporting the Firefighters Charity , but also local businesses who are giving their time to come along help us.

Come and support us in raising money for this amazing charity, we have plenty going on for all the family, including a visit from the Fire Brigade, reptile interaction, balloon art, sweet cart, sand art, candy floss and popcorn, bouncy castle, rodeo bull, face painting, Xbox gaming, football-top bins, coconut shy, hook the duck, tombola, cake stall, soft toys for sale, competition stall, raffle, book stall, T-shirts, designed by one of our children, plant stall, candle stall, rreserves, breads and cheese stall, posie baskets, food vans, coffee vans and an ice cream van.