My Choice Children's Homes Summer Fair on June 24 in Haywards Heath

My Choice Children's Homes is holding a Summer Fair in aid of the Firefighters Charity, at our Head Office, Mill Green Business Estate, Mill Green Road, Haywards Heath, on Saturday June 24 from 10am to 4pm.
By Dawn IvesContributor
Published 7th Jun 2023, 13:23 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 13:24 BST
My Choice Children's Homes Summer Fayre in aid of the Fire Fighters Charity
My Choice Children's Homes Summer Fayre in aid of the Fire Fighters Charity

Come and join us for a day of fun and activities, not only will you be supporting the Firefighters Charity, but also local businesses who are giving their time to come along help us.

Come and support us in raising money for this amazing charity, we have plenty going on for all the family, including a visit from the Fire Brigade, reptile interaction, balloon art, sweet cart, sand art, candy floss and popcorn, bouncy castle, rodeo bull, face painting, Xbox gaming, football-top bins, coconut shy, hook the duck, tombola, cake stall, soft toys for sale, competition stall, raffle, book stall, T-shirts, designed by one of our children, plant stall, candle stall, rreserves, breads and cheese stall, posie baskets, food vans, coffee vans and an ice cream van.

