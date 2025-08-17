National Garden Scheme gardens opening in September and October

The Old Vicarage Washington

Gardens of 3½ acres set around 1832 Regency house (not open). The front is formally laid out with topiary, wide lawn, mixed border and contemporary water sculpture. The rear features new and mature trees from C19, herbaceous borders, water garden and stunning uninterrupted views of the North Downs.

The Japanese garden with waterfall and pond leads to a large copse, stream, treehouse and stumpery. Opens every Thursday to October 2 (10am-4pm), pre-booking essential. https://findagarden.ngs.org.uk/garden/21793/the-old-vicarage

The Cottage Pulborough

A quintessential English cottage garden, packed with a mix of perennials and bulbs on a potentially challenging multi layered site. Comprising four distinct rooms inc a small roof terrace, top terrace sitting above the house garden and a vegetable garden built in what was a small swimming pool.

Every square inch has been used. Opens Saturday, September 6 (10am-4pm). https://findagarden.ngs.org.uk/garden/45521/the-cottage

Grovelands Wineham

A South Downs view welcomes you to this rural garden set in over an acre in the hamlet of Wineham. Created and developed by local landscape designer Sue McLaughlin and the owners, it is designed to delight throughout the seasons. Features inc mixed borders, mature shrubs and orchard. A vegetable garden with greenhouse and pond hide behind a tall clipped hornbeam hedge.

Opens Saturday 6th and Sunday 7th September (10am-4.30pm). https://findagarden.ngs.org.uk/garden/37622/grovelands

Berlas Midhurst

150ft south west facing, sloping town garden, developed over 10 yrs by current owner. Hedges and trees planted, together with a wildlife pond (2020). This is a garden that showcases seasonal succession from early to late flowering prairie style planting. Two areas of grass kept as wild meadows. Collection of succulents, echeveria, and pelargoniums. Unusual pots and planters.

Opens Sunday, September 7, pre-booking essential (1.30pm-4.30pm). https://findagarden.ngs.org.uk/garden/45658/berlas

Parsonage Farm Kirdford

Major garden in beautiful setting developed over 30 yrs with fruit theme and many unusual plants. Formally laid out on grand scale with long vistas. C18 walled garden with borders in apricot, orange, scarlet and crimson. Topiary walk, pleached lime allée, tulip tree avenue, rose borders and vegetable garden with trained fruit. Turf amphitheatre, autumn shrubbery, yew cloisters and jungle walk.

Opens Sunday, September 7 (2pm-6pm) https://findagarden.ngs.org.uk/garden/18581/parsonage-farm

Bignor Park Pulborough

11 acres of peaceful garden to explore with magnificent views of the South Downs. Interesting trees, shrubs and wildflower areas. The walled garden has been replanted with herbaceous borders and the Dutch garden has a new central obelisk and planting including climbing roses, salvias and echinaceas. Temple, Greek loggia, Zen pond and unusual sculptures.

Opens Tuesday, September 9 (2pm-5pm). https://findagarden.ngs.org.uk/garden/1900/bignor-park

Rymans, Apuldram

Walled and other gardens surrounding C15 stone house (not open). Featuring bulbs, flowering shrubs, roses, ponds, and potager, and many unusual and rare trees and shrubs. In late spring the wisterias are spectacular. Hybrid musk roses fill the walled garden in June and in late summer the garden is filled with dahlias, sedums, late roses, sages and Japanese anemones.

Opens Sunday, September 14 (2pm-5pm). https://findagarden.ngs.org.uk/garden/4769/rymans

Meadow Farm Pulborough

2 acre garden, plus wildflower meadows, designed and planted from scratch by current owners. Colour themed beds inc double borders, formal pond, gravel garden and white garden. Pleached hornbeam avenue to the Sussex countryside. Walled garden provides fruit, cut flowers and vegetables. Orchard with hazelnut walk. Wildlife swimming pond with bog garden. New prairie bed.

Opens Sunday, September 21 (1pm-5pm). https://findagarden.ngs.org.uk/garden/34935/meadow-farm

Five Oaks Cottage Petworth

An acre of delicate jungle surrounding an Arts and Crafts style cottage (not open) with stunning views of the South Downs. Our unconventional garden is designed to encourage maximum wildlife with a knapweed and hogweed meadow on clay attracting clouds of butterflies, plus two small ponds and lots of seating.

Opens Friday 3rd and Saturday 4th October, pre-booking essential (2pm-4.30pm). https://findagarden.ngs.org.uk/garden/14137/five-oaks-cottage

Denmans Garden Fontwell

Created by Joyce Robinson, a horticulturalist and pioneer in gravel gardening and former home of influential landscape designer, John Brookes MBE. Denmans is a Grade II registered post-war garden renowned for its curvilinear layout and complex plantings. Year-round colour, unusual plants, structure and fragrance in the gravel gardens, faux riverbeds, intimate walled garden, ponds and conservatory.

Opens Sunday, October 26, pre-booking essential (11am-4pm). https://findagarden.ngs.org.uk/garden/5576/denmans-garden

The National Garden Scheme

With record donations in 2024, the power of gardens and garden visits for good causes is evident. 2024 was another landmark year for the National Garden Scheme with the charity donating a record £3,501,227 from the 2024 garden opening season. The impact of these donations to the major nursing and health beneficiaries means that thousands of people who live with health conditions such as cancer or Parkinson’s, who have poor mental health, or who struggle financially as unpaid carers, have been supported by the funding of the nurses, health professionals and case workers who support them.

The funding has also provided support to those in the Gardens and Health sector along with community gardens and supported gardeners through traineeships.

To learn more about the National Garden Scheme, discover your perfect garden or find out how to open your own garden, visit https://ngs.org.uk

NB Occasionally garden openings have to be cancelled. Always check on the NGS website beforehand.

