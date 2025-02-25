National Garden Scheme Gardens to visit in East Sussex in March

BATES GREEN GARDEN, Tye Hill Road, Arlington, BN26 6SH. Open Sunday 9th March, 10.30am to 3.30pm. Entry £7 and children £3.50. This plants woman’s tranquil garden provides interest throughout the varied seasons. Its woodland garden has been created around a majestic oak tree. There is a colour themed middle garden plus courtyard gardens brimming with seasonal container displays. The front garden is a spring joy with narcissi, primroses and violets. Don’t miss the wildlife pond and wildflower meadow all gardened for nature and wildlife. Spring visitors can walk through a wild daffodil glade, leading to the 24-acre ancient oak wood, home of the Arlington Bluebell Walk. Beatons Wood is managed for conservation and diversity.

KING JOHN'S NURSERY, Sheepstreet Lane, Etchingham, TN19 7AZ. Open Saturday 22nd March, 10am to 5pm. Entry £5.

The garden has been developed alongside the nursery and includes a romantic pond garden, gravel garden, long border, meadows and cutting garden. A garden of wild flowers that is brimming with ideas. The garden is mostly flat, and areas with steps are generally accessible from other parts of the garden.

LIMEKILN FARM, Chalvington Road, Chalvington, Hailsham, BN27 3TA. Open Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th March, 2pm to 5pm. Entry £8.

The garden was designed in the 1930s when the house was owned by Charles Stewart Taylor, MP for Eastbourne. It has not changed in basic layout since then. The planting aims to reflect the age of the C17 property and original garden design. The house and garden are mentioned in Virginia Woolf's diaries of 1929, depicting a particular charm and peace that still exists today. Flint walls enclose the main lawn, herbaceous borders and rose garden. See the nepeta lined courtyard, informal pond and specimen trees including a very ancient oak. Many spring flowers and tree blossom. The new prairie-style garden is filled with grasses and perennials. Physic garden with talk at 3pm about medicinal plants.

PEMBURY HOUSE, Ditchling Road, Clayton, BN6 9PH. Open Thursday 6th and Friday 7th March, 10.30am to 3.30pm. Entry £12, home-made teas included in the price. Pre-booking essential, please visit www.ngs.org.uk . Timed slots at 10.30am & 2pm.

Depending on the vagaries of the season, hellebores are at their best in March. This is a country garden, tidy but not manicured with new work always going on. Its winding paths give a choice of walks through 3 acres of garden, which is in and enjoys views of the South Downs National Park. Suitable footwear, macs and winter woollies advised. Plants for sale. Cash ideally requested.

