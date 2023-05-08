A garden open evening with cheese and wine is set to take place in Earnley next month.

Cookcroft in Earnley is described as a garden for all seasons which delights the visitor.

The garden features cottage, woodland and Japanese style gardens, water features and borders of perennials with a particular emphasis on southern hemisphere plants. There are many unusual plants for the plantsman to enjoy, many grown from seed.

The owners, Mr and Mrs Williams, will be holding an open evening, accompanied by wine and cheese, on Saturday, June 24.

Cookscroft Earnley

This will be their third opening for The National Garden Scheme this year, having already opened on two days in May. The couple who built the garden from scratch after buying it in 1988 will be on hand to talk about how they created their garden and the seeds and plants they have collected and nurtured.

The event will take place from 5pm to 9pm.

Admission is £5 and children go free.

Book online at: https://ngs.org.uk or pay on the day.

Refreshments will be available in aid of St Wilfrid's Hospice. Wheelchair access over grass, bark paths and unfenced ponds.

Visits also by arrangement Apr to Dec for groups of up to 30.

Contact Mr and Mrs Williams to discuss your requirements and arrange a date for a bespoke visit: 01243 513671, [email protected], http://www.cookscroft.co.uk.

Cookscroft Bookers Lane, Earnley, Chichester PO20 7JG

At end of Birdham Straight A286 from Chichester, take L fork to East Wittering B2198. 1m before sharp bend, turn L into Bookers Ln, 2nd house on L. Parking available.

The National Garden Scheme was founded in 1927 by The Queen’s Nursing Institute to raise money for district nurses. Ever since then it has given annual donations to nursing and health charities totalling over £67 million.

It gives visitors unique, affordable access to over 3,500 exceptional private gardens in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Channel Islands and raises impressive amounts through admission charges and the sale of tea and cake.

For more information on the work of the National Garden Scheme, to find other gardens open in the area, or to enquire about opening your own garden, visit: https://ngs.org.uk

