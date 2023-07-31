National Garden Scheme: open garden and wine tour at the Ashling Park Estate

National Garden Scheme: Open Garden and Wine Tour: Ashling Park Estate

A truly fascinating vineyard tour with wine tasting in aid of National Garden Scheme charities. Starts promptly at 10am.

Ashling Park Estate

First created in the 19th century Ashling Park was sited on the Tithe Map and has had a new lease of life when a vineyard was planted in 2017. Ashling Park Estate Ltd is solely owned by husband and wife team Gail and Matthew Gardner. The 50acre estate houses a multi-faceted business comprising of a vineyard, 7,200 square foot tasting rooms, five luxury lodges, restaurant, shop, experience room, gin school, meeting rooms, 50 beehives, one million bees and a bee room for our ‘be a beekeeper for the day’ events and courses. It’s all hands-on in the vineyard, supported by a fabulous and valued team of specialists who have been nurturing the vines and vineyard from the beginning. To ensure that only the very best grapes go into our wines, we harvest our grapes traditionally, by hand.

Ashling Park Estate is open for the National Garden Scheme Wed 13th September and Wed 20thSeptember. The tour starts promptly at 10am and ends at 11.30am. Admission £8, children free. Wine and teas. Pre-booking is essential. Book on the National Garden Scheme website https://ngs.org.uk

Ashling Park Estate West Ashling Chichester, West Sussex PO18 9DJ Located on the Funtington Rd, 5m W of Chichester. Through the large metal gates onto the private driveway to the vineyard.

About the National Garden Scheme

The National Garden Scheme was founded in 1927 by The Queen’s Nursing Institute to raise money for district nurses. Ever since then it has given annual donations to nursing and health charities totalling over £67 million. It gives visitors unique, affordable access to over 3,500 exceptional private gardens in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Channel Islands and raises impressive amounts through admission charges and the sale of tea and cake.

Thanks to the generosity of garden owners, volunteers and visitors we are now the most significant charitable funder of nursing in the UK. As well as the Queen’s Nursing Institute, our beneficiaries include Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Hospice UK and Parkinson’s UK.

The National Garden Scheme doesn’t just open beautiful gardens for charity – we are passionate about the physical and mental health benefits of gardens too. We fund projects which promote gardens and gardening as therapy, and in 2016 commissioned The Kings Fund report Gardens and Health Our Gardens and Coronavirus 2020: The importance of gardens and outdoor spaces during lockdown report was published in September 2020.