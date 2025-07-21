New Bognor Regis Repair Café on the first Saturday of each month

The Bognor Makerspace is excited to inform you that you can now bring your broken items along to the Bognor Regis Repair Café, held on the 1st Saturday of the month, between 10.00am - 1.00pm.

From repairing toasters and clocks to stitching up your favourite clothes and sharpening well-loved tools, our amazing experts were busy bringing broken treasures back to life last time - and the vibes were absolutely brilliant!

So come along with your items that need a bit of TLC (sorry, no bikes), grab a cuppa and a slice of cake from the café, and soak up the warm, welcoming atmosphere. No appointment needed -just pop in! We can only fix items brought in on the day.

The experts generously donate their time, and we kindly ask for donations to keep the magic going. A big thank you to West Sussex Waste Prevention Community Grant for helping start this amazing project. We're running every first Saturday of the month, so mark your calendars!

www.bognormake.co.uk The Bognor Makerspace CIC, 58-60 Longford Road, Bognor, PO21 1AG 01243 345239