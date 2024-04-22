New care home, Furze Field Manor, to host grand opening

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The luxury care home is inviting everyone living in the area, and beyond, to an inaugural event, taking place from 2:30pm to 5pm, featuring an official ribbon-cutting by renowned British author, broadcaster, and television presenter, Fred Dinenage.

Guests attending the ceremony will have the opportunity to tour the home's premier facilities, including a bistro, cinema, hair salon, and café. Furze Field Manor raises the bar for 24-hour residential, dementia, and respite care, boasting an experienced management team dedicated to fostering a modern and nurturing environment for its residents.

CEO of Oyster Care Homes, Tim Buckley, said: "We are excited to showcase Furze Field Manor, a place designed for comfort, care, and the celebration of life. Our home is a testament to our devotion to providing a secure and loving place where residents can thrive."

Furze Field Manor is not just a home; it's a forward-thinking service that leads the way in energy-efficient living within the care sector. In partnership with LNT Care Developments, the home is committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions. The entire facility is powered by Solar PV panels, emphasising self-sustainability, and reducing environmental impact.

Tim added: “At our core, we believe in fostering a sense of unwavering support and appreciation for our residents. The space should feel like a home, which is why we will work hard to uphold an inclusive, safe setting where family can visit and enjoy their lifestyle with them, from coffee bar trips to joining in with daily activities.”

The care home has a team of passionate professionals, including an experienced home manager and a luxury on-site chef, ensuring the highest of standards.

Beata Wojcik, General Manager of Furze Field Manor, said: “Every corner of Furze Field Manor has been meticulously designed with the wellbeing of our residents in mind, ensuring a glorious, warm and attentive atmosphere from the moment you step inside. We can't wait to welcome each and every one of you into our home, where together, we will create a supportive community that celebrates life in all its stages.”

As Furze Field Manor opens its doors, it invites the local community to witness a new era of luxury care home living, where innovation, care, and sustainability converge to create a bright future for its residents.