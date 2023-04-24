New Chichester walking group encourages men to talk about their mental health

Left to right: Matt Pollard, Founder of MenWalkTalk Charity & David Tag, Charity Ambassador.

Men in the Chichester area can now get involved in a walking and talking group that provides a safe space to talk about mental health issues.

The charity, MenWalkTalk, has been providing a space where men can talk openly about mental health issues while enjoying the great outdoors since it was launched by Matt Pollard in Littlehampton, West Sussex, in January 2020. And now men in and around Chichester, aged 18 and over can get involved with this positive venture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt launched the charity after struggling with his own mental health and he said: “I had been dealing with a lot of stress through my work and I decided to take part in a fundraiser for Samaritans that involved getting out and doing an exercise challenge. When I started walking before work, I realised it really improved my mood. Men are very bad at sharing our feelings so it occurred to me to see if I could combine the benefits of outdoor exercise with providing a group environment where men could discuss mental health issues openly and reduce that stigma.”

All walks are free to attend and will meet in Priory Park, by the budgerigar enclosure by Fenwick’s cafe, lasting approximately 1-2 hours. The group will meet on the second Friday of each month at 11am, with the next walk planned for May 12, 2023.

Simon Pepper, the Chichester Walk Leader, commented: “Volunteering for MenWalkTalk and becoming a Walk Leader is a real privilege and I am honoured to continue the amazing work of the charity and will continue to spread the word of the many positive aspects of belonging to this group. I’m looking forward to meeting interesting men, who like me, have had or currently have mental health challenges. Together we can start something positive for men in the Chichester area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad