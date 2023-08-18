BREAKING
New Dementia Friendly Choir

A new choir is starting in Storrington.
By Robert GambleContributor
Published 18th Aug 2023, 13:46 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 13:46 BST

Aimed at people aged 55 and over experiencing memory problems, but open to all, the choir will meet monthly initially, starting on Wednesday, 30th August at 1030 at Trinity Methodist Church, Thakeham Road.

Sessions will be led by cognitive stimulation therapist Ric Gray and will last 90 minutes with time at the beginning for those attending to chat and make friends over a cup of tea or coffee.

The choir is conceived as meeting a community need in pursuit of the church's mission and is supported by Age UK and Alzheimer's UK. (Alzheimer's Research UK report that almost one million people in the UK are living with dementia with about 4000 new diagnoses each week.)

"One way of helping people affected by dementia to feel and live better is through engagement with music," says Robert Gamble of Trinity Methodist Church.

Anyone interested in learning more about the choir can contact Robert on e-mail ([email protected]) or phone (07958 232874).

