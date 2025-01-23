New drop-in sessions for working-age people with Parkinson’s launching in Uckfield this month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new monthly Parkinson’s UK drop-in session for working-aged people living with Parkinson’s is launching in Uckfield on 27 January.

Taking place from 4-6pm on the last Monday of every month, the sessions will take place at The Highland Inn, Eastbourne Road, Uckfield, TN22 5SP. These drop-ins are for people of working age who have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s and their loved ones. Attendees can enjoy a drink, have a chat, and connect with other people facing similar experiences.

Elisa Bienz, Local Volunteer Officer for East Sussex at Parkinson’s UK said: “Being diagnosed with Parkinson's can be a shock, and adapting to life with the condition is challenging for both the person affected and their loved ones. This new monthly informal meet up in Uckfield gives working-age people who are living with Parkinson’s an opportunity to chat to others in a similar position, offering mutual support and friendship”.

Parkinson's is a complex brain condition that gets worse over time. It’s the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, affecting 153,000 people in the UK. It has more than 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety, and there is currently no cure.

Parkinson’s UK is the charity that’s here to support every Parkinson’s journey, every step of the way. For information and support, visit parkinsons.org.uk or call the charity’s free, confidential helpline on 0808 800 0303.

For more information about the café, contact Caroline Stacey, Group Coordinator at Parkinson’s UK on 07485623873 or email [email protected].