New Historical Association branch in East Sussex

Histororians set out to discover what really happened and why. Approaching the past with all its complexities, ambiguities and nuances, embracing and weighing multiple perspectives, equips us to deal better with the present.

In that spirit, on Thursrday, May 2, our first lecture, at Bibendum, 1 Grange Road Eastbourne, will be on Israeli-Arab Contention - An overview of a century of Conflict. Our guest speaker will be John Levy, Director of the Academic Study Group on Israel and the Middle East.

The lecture begins at 7 pm. Admission is free to HA members and only £2 for visitors. Local membership will be available for £10 at the door.

That will be followed on Saturday, June 1 by a three-lecture History Day at St Saviour's Church Hall. Two medieval offerings - on 1066 and Agincourt - will precede an extended discussion of the lasting legacy of the Nuremberg trials.

We then offer two more evening lectures at Bibendum. On July 4, Craig Lambert, Professor of Maritime History at the University of Southampton, will discuss English involvement in the sixteenth century Atlantic slave trade, and on September 5, Dr. David Smith, will talk about Oliver Cromwell.

All the details are on the national HA website, https://www.history.org.uk/branches/resource/10867/east-sussex-branch-programme