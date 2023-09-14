New series of hands-on cookery demos to help the journey to good gut health at Goodwood

Goodwood is offering those who want to obtain and maintain a healthy gut the chance to pick up some culinary tips during hands-on sessions at the Goodwood Hotel this autumn. Demo & Dine is a brand-new series of events designed to cut through the maze of gut health information and to get down to the fundamentals of how to create gut healthy food for the whole family.

During the three sessions in the series, guests will be guided by Goodwood’s talented Executive Head Chef, Mike Watts who will take them through all the steps needed to whip up delicious gut healthy dishes at home. He’ll teach the class how to make some of the inspirational dishes that form the foundation of Goodwood’s Gut Health Programme, before they sit down for a two-course lunch in our restaurant, Farmer, Butcher, Chef, prepared by our team of chefs. Each dish will showcase all the very best gut-friendly organic produce from Goodwood’s Home Farm.

After lunch, guests will take away the dish they created alongside the recipe and all the hints and tips picked up during the morning to help support their overall wellbeing.

October 27th: The Ferments

Fermented food forms the basis of good gut health

Rich sources of probiotics teeming with live beneficial bacteria that can positively influence the function of the gut microbiome, ferments feed and nurture the digestive system and help maintain a healthy microbial balance. During this session, guests will make and take home two of the most well-known ferments, Sauerkraut and Kimchi.

November 10th: Healthy Chocolate Treats

Sumptuous chia chocolate balls are decadent, rich, and best of all, actually good for the gut! Dark chocolate is rich in antioxidants and polyphenols which helps your gut health. Good gut health leads to better sleep, a reduction in inflammation and positive mental health.

December 8th: Nourishing Winter Supper

Create gut healthy dishes

The Christmas season can be quite a challenge, so this cookery workshop is the perfect antidote to festive frazzle. The class will cook the supremely soothing and supportive combination of Vitality Loaf and nutrient-packed broth. Rich in Omega-3s and packed with amino acids to promote tissue repair, this special supper is one to turn to during the dark winter months.