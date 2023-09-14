New series of hands-on cookery demos to help the journey to good gut health at Goodwood
and live on Freeview channel 276
During the three sessions in the series, guests will be guided by Goodwood’s talented Executive Head Chef, Mike Watts who will take them through all the steps needed to whip up delicious gut healthy dishes at home. He’ll teach the class how to make some of the inspirational dishes that form the foundation of Goodwood’s Gut Health Programme, before they sit down for a two-course lunch in our restaurant, Farmer, Butcher, Chef, prepared by our team of chefs. Each dish will showcase all the very best gut-friendly organic produce from Goodwood’s Home Farm.
After lunch, guests will take away the dish they created alongside the recipe and all the hints and tips picked up during the morning to help support their overall wellbeing.
October 27th: The Ferments
Rich sources of probiotics teeming with live beneficial bacteria that can positively influence the function of the gut microbiome, ferments feed and nurture the digestive system and help maintain a healthy microbial balance. During this session, guests will make and take home two of the most well-known ferments, Sauerkraut and Kimchi.
November 10th: Healthy Chocolate Treats
Sumptuous chia chocolate balls are decadent, rich, and best of all, actually good for the gut! Dark chocolate is rich in antioxidants and polyphenols which helps your gut health. Good gut health leads to better sleep, a reduction in inflammation and positive mental health.
December 8th: Nourishing Winter Supper
The Christmas season can be quite a challenge, so this cookery workshop is the perfect antidote to festive frazzle. The class will cook the supremely soothing and supportive combination of Vitality Loaf and nutrient-packed broth. Rich in Omega-3s and packed with amino acids to promote tissue repair, this special supper is one to turn to during the dark winter months.
Each cookery demonstration and lunch begins at 10.45am and ends at 1pm. The cost per person is £65 including all ingredients and the two-course lunch. Places must be pre-booked at goodwood.com or by calling 01243 520114 or emailing [email protected]