New Standard to be dedicated at Midhurst Parish Church.

The Midhurst and District branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL) will be dedicating a new standard at Midhurst Parish Church on Saturday, May 18, at 2pm.
By Phil StringerContributor
Published 7th May 2024, 09:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Midhurst and District Branch President Colonel Michael Mates, said: “The Royal British Legion helps members of the Royal Navy, British Army, Royal Air Force, Reservists, veterans and their families.

"We support serving and ex-serving personnel all year round, every day of the week. Our support starts after one day of service and continues through life, long after service is over.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We can only do this by our local community’s support to the RBL through the Poppy Appeal in particular. This dedication ceremony reaffirms the commitment of the local branch members and volunteers to this noble cause.”

Tell us your news.Tell us your news.
Tell us your news.

The Poppy Appeal in 2023 raised in the region of £50 million pounds nationally and on a yearly basis the Midhurst and District branch raises almost £20,000.

The RBL helps veterans young and old transition into civilian life helping to provide physical and mental well being support, financial and employment support, local community connections, support with care and independent living and expert guidance.

Related topics:StandardRoyal British LegionBritish Army