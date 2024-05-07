Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Midhurst and District Branch President Colonel Michael Mates, said: “The Royal British Legion helps members of the Royal Navy, British Army, Royal Air Force, Reservists, veterans and their families.

"We support serving and ex-serving personnel all year round, every day of the week. Our support starts after one day of service and continues through life, long after service is over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We can only do this by our local community’s support to the RBL through the Poppy Appeal in particular. This dedication ceremony reaffirms the commitment of the local branch members and volunteers to this noble cause.”

Tell us your news.

The Poppy Appeal in 2023 raised in the region of £50 million pounds nationally and on a yearly basis the Midhurst and District branch raises almost £20,000.