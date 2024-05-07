New Standard to be dedicated at Midhurst Parish Church.
Midhurst and District Branch President Colonel Michael Mates, said: “The Royal British Legion helps members of the Royal Navy, British Army, Royal Air Force, Reservists, veterans and their families.
"We support serving and ex-serving personnel all year round, every day of the week. Our support starts after one day of service and continues through life, long after service is over.
"We can only do this by our local community’s support to the RBL through the Poppy Appeal in particular. This dedication ceremony reaffirms the commitment of the local branch members and volunteers to this noble cause.”
The Poppy Appeal in 2023 raised in the region of £50 million pounds nationally and on a yearly basis the Midhurst and District branch raises almost £20,000.
The RBL helps veterans young and old transition into civilian life helping to provide physical and mental well being support, financial and employment support, local community connections, support with care and independent living and expert guidance.