New trades union council for Bexhill and Battle launches this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Bexhill and Battles trades union council (BBTUC) committee – made up of members of the CWU, Unite, Unison and GMB unions – will be in Devonshire Square from 10am on Saturday morning.

Theunion members will be sharing information about International Workers’ Memorial Day and raising awareness of the benefits of being part of a trade union.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

International Workers’ Memorial Day falls on April 28 every year and is a global opportunity to remember all those who have died at work. Last year at least 135 people across England died just while doing their jobs.

Members of BBTUC celebrating HeartUnions Day.

But this figure from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is likely to be an underestimate, as certain sectors are not included or figures for deaths from occupational illnesses.

At 12noon on Saturday, BBTUC will move from Devonshire Square to the corner of St Leonard’s Road and Wilton Road, at the memorial to Bexhill firefighter Sydney Wise.

Sydney Wise was killed in action 100 years ago this year (23 September, 1924) aged just 25. He sustained serious injuries while attending a fire at a furnishings shop on the site, and died in hospital a few days later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BBTUC Chair Paul Plim will remember Mr Wise and read aloud the names of those workers who have been killed at work in the last year.

Local dignitaries and representatives have been invited to attend, and members of the public are very welcome.

BBTUC members will then move on to Bexhill Cemetery to lay a wreath at the statue commemorating Sydney Wise which is located there.

BBTUC Chair Paul Plim said: “Every year International Workers’ Memorial Day commemorates workers who have been killed or injured at work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All around the world this weekend, the trade union movement unites to remember those who have lost their lives at work, or who are made ill from work-related injury and diseases.

“It is right that we remember them, and campaign to make all workplaces safe.

“I’m proud to be the Chair of Bexhill and Battle’s new trades union council.

“I’d like to invite all union reps and members across both towns to come and join us – and campaign together to improve working life for everyone.”