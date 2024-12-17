New year, new houseplants: advice at Dobbies’ free workshops Garden Centre invites budding indoor gardeners to its Brighton store

Dobbies Garden Centres is kicking off the new year on a green note, offering two free workshops at its Brighton store this January.

Centered around houseplants, these sessions are open to people of all ages, from children to all levels of skill – whether an expert, a beginner, or for someone starting out a New Year hobby.

Dobbies’ popular Grow How workshop series will take place on Saturday 4 January, and Wednesday 8 January at 10:30am and 3:30pm, and then every Wednesday during the month at 10.30am and 3.30pm, and will focus on caring for houseplants. January is the perfect time to put houseplants centre stage to help fill the empty spaces left when the Christmas tree and decorations come down, with the session covering different varieties of houseplants and advice and tips on their care.

Dobbies' Little Seedlings Club is designed for children aged 3-10 years old and will take place during the morning on Sunday 5 January at the Brighton store.

During the workshop, Dobbies’ colleagues will take passionate young gardeners through time, and across the planet, unveiling the origins of some of the world’s most popular houseplants while taking part in fun and interactive games.

Children will learn how to propagate their own Peace Lily and will take one home at the end of the session. They’ll also learn care tips, such as avoiding overwatering, keeping it out of direct sunlight and using the right amount of liquid fertiliser at the appropriate time based on the season.

Claire Bishop, Dobbies’ Senior Plant Buyer, is eager to showcase just how easy houseplants are to care for and the joy they can bring to the home. She said: “Your home deserves to look beautiful all year round, and these free workshops are designed to offer advice on choosing and caring for the perfect houseplant to complement their space.

“It’s also a fantastic opportunity for people getting started, offering a simple and accessible way to embrace caring for houseplants as a hobby. January is the perfect time, when it is cold outside, to enjoy the many benefits that houseplants can bring to your home.”