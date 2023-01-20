Newhaven Pram Race set to return Easter Monday, April 10 2023

Newhaven Town Mayor, Cllr. Paul Boswell is pleased to announce the return of the Newhaven Pram Race. In conjunction with Newhaven Chamber of Commerce, this is set to be a fun-filled family day out, in aid of the mayor’s chosen charity Havens Community Hub.

Newhaven Pram Race 2023

Racing starts at 12 noon and will follow a winding course along the riverside, starting by the RNLI Boathouse and finishing at the north end of Huggett’s Green. (Race rules apply to all competitors)

Cllr Paul Boswell said: “The Newhaven Pram Race was a regular community event in the 1970s and 1980s and we look forward to seeing as many teams as possible entering, so get together with your friends, make your own pram, dress up – come along and have fun! Teams of all ages – over 12 years of age – are welcome. There will be prizes awarded for the best-looking pram and team, the fastest pram along the route and the pram which is closest to a secret set time…And the best part….it’s free to enter!”.

Entry forms are downloadable from www.newhaventowncouncil.gov.uk or email [email protected]

In addition to the race itself, there is a “Pimp My Mobility Scooter” competition, where entrants are invited to ‘pimp’ their scooter. Participants for this competition do not need to complete an entry form and will not race, just turn up on the day and then parade after the pram race. Judging will take place, with a prize for the most imaginatively pimped scooter.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for local companies, please contact Newhaven Chamber of Commerce for further details via email: [email protected] or tel: 01273 517544