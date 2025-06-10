News from Eastgate Baptist Church – Best Father Ever

Last week’s sermon was based on 1 John chapter 4, and we were reminded that we can have absolute assurance that we know God as our Father, by the love that we feel for our brothers and sisters or fellow Christians. We are, after all His children, He is our heavenly Father and we are becoming more and more like Him in character as we allow Him to work in our hearts.

This week, the church will be open on Saturday 14th June, from 10am until 12 noon, for coffee, prayer and fellowship. Drop in if you can!

On Sunday 15th June, Breakfast Church will be at 9.30am. There will be a warm welcome for everyone and we will be celebrating Father’s Day! We will eat a breakfast of cereal, toast, fruit and warm pastries, then we will have a short talk, prayer and song, followed by a short break.

The second part of the service includes more worship, prayers and a sermon (this week, based on a passage from 3 John) with children’s activities in Sunday Club and a creche until about 11.15am. The service will also be on Zoom. The Zoom ID is 5912614502, password: Eastgate.

We will be starting a new weekly Bible study group followed by a shared lunch from 10am on Thursday 19th June.

We have our weekly prayer meeting at 9am on Thursdays in the Lounge. All welcome!

Anyone in need of individual support, please contact the Pastor on 07581807060 or Deacons on 07902048676

We remember all who are struggling with bereavement, health or financial difficulties, and all those throughout the world suffering from war and natural disasters and pray that they

would know the hope and peace that Jesus brings.

Our hall and meeting rooms are available to hire throughout the week in this town-centre location, with WIFI, chairs, tables, kitchen, toilets and disabled access for education,

counselling, clubs and birthday events.

For bookings contact:07581 807060

Visit our website at - lewesbaptistchurch.org.uk

Check out our Facebook page – Eastgate Baptist Church

We look forward to seeing you!