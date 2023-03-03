Edit Account-Sign Out
Next meeting of the Lewes History Group - Monday March 13

For the March Lewes History Group talk, former East Sussex county archivist, Christopher Whittick will be focusing on manorial records for local historians.

By Jane LeeContributor
3 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 4:08pm
William Figg's survey of the tenements of the manor of Laughton, 1822 (ESRO ACC 2327/1/4/30)
He will cover the role that manors played in Sussex history, a particular issue for Lewes.

In the 11th Century, there was a manor of Lewes, originally held by the de Warennes, but later subdivided between their heirs. However, it did not cover every property in Lewes – we have a town in which many different manors had a stake.Start is 7.30pm on Zoom, Monday March 13.Members are free; Non-members £4 via https://ticketsource.co.uk/lhg

This meeting will be the last of our winter Zoom series and on 3 April we will return to Kings Church hall. Visit leweshistory.org.uk/meetings

