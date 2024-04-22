Nick Barratt comes to speak at Family Roots
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Society is very active, with quarterly magazines, monthly meetings and offers a warm and friendly welcome to members and visitors at our meetings.
On Thursday, May 2, weare delighted to welcome the always-popular Nick Barratt. Nick’s talk will be about ‘Family History and the Media’.
He will be taking us behind the scenes of BBC TV's ‘Who Do You Think You Are’ to explain how the series evolved from an initial attempt to tell ten slices of social history into the format we are now familiar with. Using case studies from the early series, he explains how the show was made, and the impact it has had on the way we perceive the importance of tracing our roots in the digital age.
The meeting is at Ocklynge School, Victoria Drive, Eastbourne,, entrance in Farlaine Road.
Doors open at 7pm with the meeting starting at 7.30pm. Free help is available to members on all aspects of family history.
Admission to the meeting: members £1, visitors £2.50, all welcome.