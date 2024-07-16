No more dad-dancing - Breakdance Battle for fathers takes centre stage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dads from across Brighton and beyond will don their tracksuits and lace up their sneakers this weekend for a family-friendly "Old School Block Party,” bringing the spirit of New York to East Sussex.

This Sunday, July 21, between 1pm and 4pm, Brighton Open Air Theatre on Dyke Road will host the unique and thrilling event, which promises to blend nostalgia, competition and community spirit to celebrate the start of the school holidays in style.

With breakdancing making its Olympic debut this year, Brighton's fathers are invited to showcase their moves in a spectacular display of skill, style and solidarity. But that is only one of a wide range of activities available for the whole family.

The Old School Block Party is more than just an exciting dance showdown; it’s a fundraiser for Dad La Soul, a trailblazing community project dedicated to tackling social isolation among fathers and male caregivers.

Dads breakdancing at a previous Dad La Soul block party.

Dad-of-one Dan Flanagan founded Dad La Soul to provide a beacon of support and camaraderie, creating safe spaces for men to share their experiences and find solace in community activities.

This family-friendly event is packed with a variety of activities to engage attendees of all ages.

Highlights include a host of dads in their 40s take to the stage to demonstrate their breakdancing prowess, proving that age is just a number when it comes to street dance. There will also be local DJs spinning classic hip-hop beats, circus performers, local soul singers, craft activities and live graffiti art demonstrations, showcasing the creativity and talent of Brighton’s street artists.

Dan Flanagan, the founder of Dad La Soul, shares his excitement: "With breakdancing becoming an Olympic sport, we thought it was the perfect time to bring our dads together in a fun and unique way.

"The term ‘dad dancing’ is used to mock, but plenty of us lads still know how to get down.

"The Old School Block Party is not just about the dance battles; it’s about breaking down barriers and building a supportive community. We want to show that dads can have fun, be active and support each other through the ups and downs of fatherhood."

Dad La Soul has made a name for itself over the last seven years due to its innovative approach to fatherhood and mental health.

The community interest company’s events, such as the recent playdates and dads’ meet-ups in Worthing, Lewes and Brighton, have provided crucial support for many men who feel they are less able to make and catch-up with friends since becoming fathers.

These initiatives create environments where men can openly discuss their struggles, celebrate successes and build lasting friendships. However, the group requires funding to be able to continue its work with dads on the south coast.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Brighton Open Air Theatre website and Dad La Soul.