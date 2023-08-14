Official opening of the new Monks Rec playground, Lancing

Lancing Parish Council are excited to announce the grand opening of the brand new Monks Rec playground on Monday 21st August at 2.00pm. The new playground has been relocated by Crabtree Lane, making it more accessible and safer for families and young people.

Community consultations helped decide on the design of the new play park, listening to residents to incorporate more swings, more challenging climbing equipment and increasing the footprint.

Work started ahead of schedule at the beginning of July and will officially open on Monday 21st August 2023.

Families and young people will be able to try out the new equipment as well as getting involved in a variety of other activities during the afternoon.

In addition, a Youth Hub at Monks Rec will be open in the Autumn in partnership with WBC Cares UK, a charity which works alongside young people, supporting them to achieve their goals through sorts and supporting them in their education and employment journeys.