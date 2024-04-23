Old St Leonards to be recalled in talk on Chapman’s Dairy
The Dairy began in Hastings in 1834, then moved to the corner of Gensing Road and North Sreet (shown), rebuilding from the America Ground in doing so.
There were many generations of Chapmans. One, Charles, was the son and grandson and father of milkmen. He also became a Town Councillor.
After early hours with cows and cream at Gensing Farm and elsewhere, he was schooled at the St Leonards Mechanical Institute. Later he became a Director of a Building Society, and of a Working Men's Mutual Loan Society.
The Dairy was a feature of St Leonards until 1966.
On Sunday, April 28 at 4pm. there will be an illustrated talk by the Burtons’ St Leonards Society. For non-members the charge is £5. For non-members the meeting is free. The venue is the Royal Victoria Hotel (Burton Room) on the St Leonards seafront (TN38 0BD). The Society’s email is [email protected] .
The talk will throw light on the town’s social history.