Old St Leonards to be recalled in talk on Chapman’s Dairy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Dairy began in Hastings in 1834, then moved to the corner of Gensing Road and North Sreet (shown), rebuilding from the America Ground in doing so.

There were many generations of Chapmans. One, Charles, was the son and grandson and father of milkmen. He also became a Town Councillor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After early hours with cows and cream at Gensing Farm and elsewhere, he was schooled at the St Leonards Mechanical Institute. Later he became a Director of a Building Society, and of a Working Men's Mutual Loan Society.

Chapman's Dairy, North Street and Gensing Road, St Leonardss.

The Dairy was a feature of St Leonards until 1966.

On Sunday, April 28 at 4pm. there will be an illustrated talk by the Burtons’ St Leonards Society. For non-members the charge is £5. For non-members the meeting is free. The venue is the Royal Victoria Hotel (Burton Room) on the St Leonards seafront (TN38 0BD). The Society’s email is [email protected] .