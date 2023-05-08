Old Well Cottage in Angmering to open for National Garden Scheme in June

The garden at Old Well Cottage is a third acre plot featuring topiary, formal areas and perennial borders. Framed within flint walls and surrounding the C16 to C18 cottage (not open) in the Angmering Conservation Area. Splendid holm oak and bay topiary trees, large espalier apple trees and a small kitchen garden. Lots of purples, whites and pinks.

‘We opened for the National Garden Scheme for the first time, last year and thoroughly enjoyed the experience. It is important for us all to enjoy outdoor spaces, particularly given the difficult few years during the pandemic. The NGS is a wonderful organisation and we took great pleasure in helping raise vital funds for such worthwhile causes.’ Nick Walters 2022

If you are passionate about your garden and your friends and family tell you how lovely it is, why not open it to visitors with the National Garden Scheme.

Old Well Cottage

Old Well Cottage is open for the National Garden Scheme on Fri 30 June (10am-2pm). Admission £5, children free. Home-made teas. Book online https://ngs.org.uk or pay on the day.

About the National Garden SchemeThe National Garden Scheme was founded in 1927 by The Queen’s Nursing Institute to raise money for district nurses. Ever since then it has given annual donations to nursing and health charities totalling over £67 million. It gives visitors unique, affordable access to over 3,500 exceptional private gardens in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Channel Islands and raises impressive amounts through admission charges and the sale of tea and cake. Thanks to the generosity of garden owners, volunteers and visitors we are now the most significant charitable funder of nursing in the UK. As well as the Queen’s Nursing Institute, our beneficiaries include Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Hospice UK and Parkinson’s UK. The National Garden Scheme doesn’t just open beautiful gardens for charity – we are passionate about the physical and mental health benefits of gardens too. We fund projects which promote gardens and gardening as therapy, and in 2016 commissioned The Kings Fund report Gardens and Health Our Gardens and Coronavirus 2020: The importance of gardens and outdoor spaces during lockdown report was published in September 2020.

