On your marks, jet-set, go! Goodwoof's Barkitecture competition announces shortlist of 14 kennels

Goodwood is delighted to announce the shortlist for Barkitecture - Britain’s leading kennel design competition – taking place at Goodwoof presented by MARS Petcare (Saturday 18 & Sunday 19 May). Curated by The Duke of Richmond and Kevin McCloud MBE, Barkitecture is set to return with an array of unique and outstanding kennel designs as distinguished architects and designers turn their talents to creating the perfect home for our canine companions.

The theme for this year’s competition is Lounge Access: For the Jet-Setting Dog, with architects challenged to design a kennel that creates a sense of calm and tranquillity for dogs on the move.

The architects are competing for the ‘Single Kennel Design Award’ for a single or double occupancy dog kennel, open to registered architecture or design practices. Competing firms must design and construct or procure their kennel, delivering the finished kennel to Goodwood.

All kennels will be auctioned by Bonhams on the Sunday of Goodwoof, raising vital funds for this year’s event charity, Jai Dog Rescue who support stray dogs in Thailand.

The shortlist is as follows: Birds Portchmouth Russum Architects, Chapman Taylor LLP, Conran and Partners, George & James Architects Ltd, Hall + Bednarczyk, Gianni Botsford Architects, Grimshaw Architecture, Hawkes Architecture, Hopkins Architecture, Jai Dog Rescue, Lincoln Miles Architecture, LINLEY and Marek Reichman – Chief Creative Officer for Aston Martin.

Birds Portchmouth Russum ArchitectsThe 2022 winners of Barkitecture with “Bonehenge” - inspired by the characteristics of a dog circling before settling down - return to the competition once again in 2024. Known for their playful approach to the brief, “Dash-Hound” is inspired by the safe, nurturing environment of puppies nestled underneath their mother. The design is situated on a skateboard, intended to make the kennel’s proprietor feel safe when travelling, resulting in a highly desirable and dynamic kinetic kennel.

The London-based firm was established in 1989 after winning the open competition to design the multi-award-winning Avenue de Chartres car park in Chichester.

Chapman Taylor LLPNew to the competition for 2024, Chapman Taylor LLP’s submission this year – “Pawtable” – resembles a square frame which allows for a multitude of kennel configurations depending on their specific function or the needs of the dog, meaning dogs of all shapes and sizes can fully enjoy the kennel. The kennel can be assembled as a travel crate or taken apart to act as a bed.

Maria Trif, winner of the 2023 Student Barkitecture competition, has gone on to work for Chapman Taylor LLP following her graduation – and has assisted with the design of “Pawtable”.

Chapman Taylor LLP is a global practice of award-winning architects and interior designers, known for designing places and buildings that are both creative and successful operating 15 design studios across the world. Previous designs include St Pancras International, MediaCity, Trinity Leeds and Jiaxing South Railway Station.

Conran and PartnersConran and Partners took part in Barkitecture in 2023 with “Bowowhaus” - a nomadic German Shepherd’s hut - and return to this year’s competition with their concept “Moon Dog”. The design is a groundbreaking dog carrier, akin to a space pod meeting a utilitarian motorcycle, which focuses on a whole other realm of travel.

Founded by Sebastian Conran, Conran and Partners is based in London and Hong Kong with an extensive design portfolio. Sebastian is especially influential across the wider design and engineering industries, judging many design award schemes and contributing to design education. Previous projects have included Portobello Square, Centre Point Tower and the War Memorial Park Korea.

George & James Architects LtdFollowing on from their “Agility Desk” design in 2023 which facilitated interaction between a dog and their owner at work, the Midhurst-based firm return to the competition in 2024 with “Archi’s Travel Trunk.” Designed to fit in the boot of a car, the concept trunk is intended to whisk a jet-setting canine companion to the airport in style.

The local architecture firm has designed projects across the South-East, London and beyond. Whether breathing life into older buildings or adding soul to new-builds, George & James Architects Ltd have an extensive portfolio covering a range of building types.

Hall + BednarczykHall + Bednarczyk will be returning to the 2024 competition with their concept “Headrush”. Based on the familiar sight of a dog enjoying a car journey with its head out the window, the design imagines a dog doing just this – but in a racing car – a nod to Goodwood’s motorsport history and heritage.

The studio, based in Monmouthshire, previously took part in 2023 with its kennel - “WigWag” – a design inspired by a teepee. The multi-award-winning practice focuses on progressive modern design for residential, commercial and public architecture.

Gianni Botsford ArchitectsGianni Botsford Architects took part in the competition in 2023 with their entry “Bask!” which subsequently won and was bought at the Bonhams auction by The Duke of Richmond. The design can now be found at The Kennels members’ clubhouse and is inspired by the reverence our canine companions often show for the sun when selecting a spot to relax.

The 2024 concept, “Bask II”, is an extension of last year’s winning kennel and pays homage to the warmth and geometry of sunlight enhancing a dog's much-loved bask in sunlight creating a direct “sun-trap”.

Gianni Botsford Architects is an architecture and urban design practice based in London. Since its foundation in 1996, the studio has established an international reputation for a series of buildings which are unique in the way they respond to local culture, context and climate.

Grimshaw ArchitectureNew to Barkitecture, Grimshaw Architecture hosted an internal competition across their worldwide offices including Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris, Dubai, Melbourne, Sydney and Auckland to design their submission for this year’s Barkitecture competition. Two of the firm’s concepts are shortlisted for the final competition.

The first concept, “Soft Biomes” was proposed by the Los Angeles studio and draws inspiration from Grimshaw’s The Eden Project. “Soft Biomes” comprises two dome-shaped parts which can be used in a multitude of ways, whether simply by a dog, or for a canine and their companion to enjoy quality time together.

Submitted by the New York Studio, the second concept – “Issey Miyappy” – can be used in a multitude of ways. The foldable dome creates a shelter for the dog which can be easily rolled up and packed away for transportation.

Grimshaw Architects, founded in 1980 by Sir Nicholas Grimshaw, is one of the pioneers of high-tech architecture. The practice became a Partnership in 2007 and operates worldwide. Their extensive portfolio includes The Eden Project, Waterloo Station, HS2, Heathrow Airport and Southern-Cross Station.

Hawkes ArchitectureFollowing their “The Dogs” concept in 2023 - inspired by weaver birds - Hawkes Architecture bring their submission “Gudruff” to this year’s Barkitecture competition. The design resembles the shell of a tortoise which acts as a shelter over the dog and is made from Cotswold Stone.

The Kent-based firm is the country’s leading “Paragraph 84” architectural practice, having succeeded to secure planning permission for new isolated homes in the countryside.

Hopkins ArchitectsHopkins return to the 2024 competition following their “The Hound Lodge” submission last year which combined a kennel and armchair for both dog and owner. “Travel Kennel” - the 2024 submission - is inspired by the elegant and practical wooden Singer Sewing machine cases. The design borrows from Singer’s innovation resulting in a strong, sustainable and lightweight travelling kennel.

Established by Michael and Patty Hopkins - the firm is based on clear and logical design thinking, an honest expression of materials and purpose and a respect for context. Previous innovative design projects have included Westminster Station, London 2012 Velodrome, 100 Liverpool Street and the Smith Campus at Harvard University.

Jai Dog RescueJai Dog Rescue - Goodwoof’s event charity for 2024 - has submitted a concept kennel crafted from water hyacinth, a readily available material abundant in Thailand's river ecosystems. By repurposing this invasive plant, the design promotes environmental stewardship and sustainable resource utilisation. The kennel resembles a basket that is ideal for small to medium sized dogs for easy and accessible travel. Designed by Khun Ball – the architect behind Jai Dog Rescue’s new dog hospital and accommodation – the “KRA-TIP” allows for adaptability to diverse living scenarios.

Jai Dog Rescue is a charity based on a farm in the central Thai province of Nakhon Nayok. The charity focuses on spay and neuter, the primary method of controlling the dog population and minimising the risk of disease, and rescue and rehabilitation in Thailand. All funds raised at this year's Bonhams auction will be in aid of Jai Dog Rescue.

Lincoln Miles ArchitectureFollowing on from participating in the competition in 2022 with “Le Cork et Modular Dog” constructed entirely from cork, Lincoln Miles returns to Barkitecture in 2024 with “Time Traveller”. This concept represents an intergalactic time zone transportation device. Its ovoid shaped Kevlar exoskeleton support an array of diamond shaped pillows. When the pillows are inflated the mesh matrix becomes a structural cocoon. When deflated the egg becomes flat and can be packed away neatly into your travelling suitcase. The device can be place onto the side of a Vespa for easy transportation.

After converting an Isle of Wight bungalow from the 1970s into the "yoghurt house" seen on Channel 4’s Grand Designs, architectural designer Lincoln Miles has since designed a number of innovative dwellings across the island.

LINLEYLinley saw the top-selling kennel in 2022 with “Doge-House” - a Gothic-style plywood Palazzo ode to Doge's Palace in Venice - and returns to the competition this year with “The Snowdon Mobile Kennel” created by David Snowdon and Matthew Rice. The kennel reflects a colourful dome which can be worn as a backpack for easy transportation designed for any small dog. The kennel will be handmade by a willow craftsman.

Founded by David Linley in 1985, the son of Princess Margaret and Lord Snowdon, LINLEY has a renowned reputation for design and craftsmanship. LINLEY interior was born as a natural extension of the company.

Marek Reichman – Chief Creative Officer for Aston MartinEntering Barkitecture for the first time, Marek Reichman for Aston Martin has submitted a kennel concept “DBK-9” designed for toy dog breeds. The bag-like kennel has a handle to allow for either handheld or shoulder use. The pivot function allows for the product to transform easily from a flat surface into a dome which shelters the dog.

Marek Reichman is the Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer for Aston Martin Lagonda and has been responsible for one of the most prolific periods of new model introductions for the British marque. Marek has also been heavily involved with some of the world’s most iconic cars including the Rolls-Royce Phantom, the Lincoln MKX and Navicross Concept Cars and the Range Rover Mk lll.