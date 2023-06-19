One of the best in Musical Entertainment visits Middleton on sea

Chris Powell, a master in musical entertainment, plays at Middletons Jubilee Hall. Elmer Road PO22 7 SR on Wednesday, June 28, 7.15pm-9.30ish. Music for today from music of the past. Popular music from across the generations , films, Big Bands, Shows, Abba, Andre Rieu, James Last, Reg Dixon famous organist at the Blackpool Tower It will be an evening of music & Chat.