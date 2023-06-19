NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
To The Manor Born star Angela Thorne dies aged 84
Titanic tourist sub goes missing sparking search
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat

One of the best in Musical Entertainment visits Middleton on sea

Chris Powell, a master in musical entertainment, plays at Middletons Jubilee Hall. Elmer Road PO22 7 SR on Wednesday, June 28, 7.15pm-9.30ish. Music for today from music of the past. Popular music from across the generations , films, Big Bands, Shows, Abba, Andre Rieu, James Last, Reg Dixon famous organist at the Blackpool Tower It will be an evening of music & Chat.
By David BraithwaiteContributor
Published 19th Jun 2023, 13:31 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 13:31 BST

Chris Powell plays all over the country and is a very popular entertainer. It’s great value for money and you get a free cuppa in the interval. £10 on the door in cash and plenty of free parking

A friendly evening of popular MusicA friendly evening of popular Music
A friendly evening of popular Music
Related topics:MiddletonABBABlackpool Tower