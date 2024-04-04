One week to go! Goodwood gears up to celebrate the 81st Members’ Meeting

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As the Goodwood Motor Circuit prepares to open its doors to celebrate the 81st Members’ Meeting presented by Audrain Motorsport next weekend, here is a preview of what’s to come:

Thrilling racesThe 81st Members’ Meeting will see 13 thrilling races across the weekend as the Goodwood Motor Circuit plays host to incredible grids of racing machines from classic tin-tops and GTs to motorcycles and open-wheeled Formula 3 and Formula 1 machines. The full race list is available here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sustainable racingSustainable fuels will be mandated across two races – the Ken Miles Cup presented by LGT Wealth Management and the Gordon Spice Trophy, with drivers and owners encouraged to use sustainable fuels elsewhere at the event. This comes ahead of the Goodwood Revival in September which will serve as a landmark moment in motorsport history as the entire weekend of historic racing takes place exclusively using sustainable fuel.

On track action at the 80th Members' Meeting. Ph. by Jayson Fong (1)

Sidecar Shoot-OutTaking to the Goodwood Motor Circuit for the very first time, eight modern racing sidecars will assemble for an exhilarating on-track contest. The competition will showcase the precise teamwork between driver and co-driver as they take on the high speeds and tight turns of the circuit. Spectators can expect to see a variety of sessions taking place across the weekend, from qualifying and head-to-head battles, with the top four drivers taking on the first-ever sidecar Shoot-Out on Sunday.

Can-Am demonstrationSet to be the loudest demonstration ever held at the Goodwood Motor Circuit, the Can-Am celebration will bring together an incredible collection of racing cars from 1966 to 1974. In the spotlight will be some of Can-Am’s most iconic vehicles from the likes of McLaren, Shadow and Porsche - three of the most successful marques in the championship’s history.

Remembering Niki LaudaCelebrations continue as three-time Formula 1 World Champion Niki Lauda is remembered with a special on-track demonstration. The Goodwood Motor Circuit will welcome Lauda’s 1985 Dutch Grand Prix-winning McLaren MP4/2B for a moment to honour the acclaimed driver. The demonstration will put the McLaren MP4/2B in the spotlight, in tribute to one of the greatest Formula 1 World Champions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Chadwick’s Goodwood racing debutA versatile driver, with experience across a number of motorsport disciplines, the 81st Members’ Meeting will see Indy NXT driver and three-time W Series Champion Jamie Chadwick get behind the wheel of a Ford Mustang in the Ken Miles Cup and take part in the Gordon Spice Trophy, making her Goodwood racing debut.

New House CaptainsThis year the event will see a change of guard in the annual competition to win the House Shield. Fiercely competitive on the track and keen to win the House Shield, we are delighted to welcome the new House Captains: World Touring Car Champion Andy Priaulx (Aubigny), nine-time Le Mans winner Tom Kristensen (Darnley), three-time British Touring Car Champion Gordon Shedden (Methuen) and IndyCar Champion Dario Franchitti (Torbolton).

Join us from homeIf you can't make it in person, catch the action at home on the following dates:

Highlights

ITV1, Monday 22 April, 10:45pm

The event will also feature live across goodwood.com and the Goodwood Road & Racing YouTube channel.

All you need ahead of the event

Below is everything you need ahead of the event next weekend.