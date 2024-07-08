Organised walks with Worthing Walking and Social Club
Worthing Walking and Social Club has arranged the following walks for August.
The first is on Thursday, August 1, and is a walk from the Arun View Pub, Littlehampton via the golf course to Climping Beach and back along West Beach and the River Arun.
The next walk is on Tuesday 6th and is from Hove Lagoon to Brighton Marina.
On Wednesday 15th, there is a circular walk from Stocks Mead, Washington to Sullington Church and back via the South Downs Way.
On Wednesday 21st, the circular walk is from Findon Garden Centre and back, via Findon Place, Church Hill, High Salvington and the Gallops.
On Wednesday 28th the walk is from Woodingdean to Rottingdean.
For further information about theses walks and the club, contact Caroline on 01903 774098.
