Organist makes home county return for organ recital

Organist Ben Chewter returns to his native Sussex to give an organ recital at St Michael and All Angels, Lancing of music by Sweelinck, Handel, Langlais and John Petley.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organist Ben Chewter will be giving an organ recital at St Michael and All Angels, Lancing on Saturday 8 February at 7 pm.

Ben is a young organist who was educated at Christ’s Hospital in his native Sussex and held the Organ Scholarship at Canterbury Cathedral before going up to Emmanuel College as Organ Scholar. He was the organist of King’s Voices, the mixed-voice choir of King’s College Chapel. He subsequently held posts at Westminster Abbey, Lincoln Cathedral and Chester Cathedral and is now Organist of the Metropolitan Tabernacle, London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As an organist and conductor he has performed extensively throughout the UK and abroad, particularly in Germany. He has also appeared frequently as an organist for live broadcasts of the Daily Service on BBC Radio 4 and Choral Evensong on BBC Radio 3. Contemporary music has a strong place in his repertoire, and he has premiered new music by Howard Skempton, Philip Moore, Ciprian Ilie, Francis Pott and Matthew Martin.

Peter Collins organ at St Michael and All Angels, Lancing

Music to be performed includes Handel's Organ Concerto No. 2 in B flat, Nicolaus Bruhns' Praeludium in E minor 'The Great', Jean Langlais' Suite Breve and music from the Robertsbridge Codex (c.1350) which is the oldest keyboard music in existence.

Tickets priced £10 are available from https://www.chalkspringchurches.org/organ-recital or by telephoning 01903 762793 (please leave a message) or email [email protected]. He will be performing on the Peter Collins organ at St Michael and All Angels Church, Lancing.