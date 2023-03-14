Organized Walks in April

Worthing Walking and Social Club arranges walks each month for people to enjoy and between September and April holds meetings at the Quaker Meeting House with good speakers. WE also holdsocial events and arrange coach outings to various places.

Worthing Walking and Social Club has arranged four walks during April. On Thursday April 6 there is a circular walk from Lancing Manor to Coombes Church and back, and on Wednesday April 12 there is a walk from Washington recreation Ground to Storrington.

On April 19 there is a walk from the Mulberry Pub to Ferring and back along the coast before returning to the Mulberry, and on April 26 the walk is from Durrington Tesco to Holts Farm and the bluebells at Clapham Woods, returning to Tesco via Highdown.

Please contact Caroline on 01903 774098 for further information.The talks at the Quaker Meeting House at the rear of 34 Mill Road, Worthing are open to all and admission is £2.

On Tuesday April 4 the talk is The Fourth Way and on Tuesday April 18 Whatever happened to Christopher Robin.