Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hours ago TikTok to be investigated by National Cyber Security Centre
2 hours ago Gary Lineker calls out Elon Musk as son receives Twitter death threats
3 hours ago UK job vacancies fall for eighth time in a row
3 hours ago Flower collection stamps with King Charles’ silhouette released
4 hours ago Joe Biden to visit NI for 25th anniversary of Belfast Agreement
4 hours ago Tributes to former paralympian Baroness Masham who has died aged 87

Organized Walks in April

Worthing Walking and Social Club arranges walks each month for people to enjoy and between September and April holds meetings at the Quaker Meeting House with good speakers. WE also holdsocial events and arrange coach outings to various places.

By Jean MedlycottContributor
Published 14th Mar 2023, 10:52 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 10:53 GMT
Submitted article
Submitted article
Submitted article

Worthing Walking and Social Club has arranged four walks during April. On Thursday April 6 there is a circular walk from Lancing Manor to Coombes Church and back, and on Wednesday April 12 there is a walk from Washington recreation Ground to Storrington.

On April 19 there is a walk from the Mulberry Pub to Ferring and back along the coast before returning to the Mulberry, and on April 26 the walk is from Durrington Tesco to Holts Farm and the bluebells at Clapham Woods, returning to Tesco via Highdown.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Please contact Caroline on 01903 774098 for further information.The talks at the Quaker Meeting House at the rear of 34 Mill Road, Worthing are open to all and admission is £2.

Most Popular

On Tuesday April 4 the talk is The Fourth Way and on Tuesday April 18 Whatever happened to Christopher Robin.

These are the last two talks until September, but the group is going to Leonardslee Gardens in May, and if you would like to join in, please contact Pat on 07712 854485.

MulberryFerring