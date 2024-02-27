Panellists announced for Crawley Question Time 2024
The event – now in its 19th year – takes place from 7pm to 9pm on Wednesday, March 20, in the Town Hall and gives people an opportunity to ask questions about topics important to them.
Crawley Question Time is an independently-chaired general debate and discussion. There are no set topics so attendees can raise any areas or concerns for discussion, such as community safety, planning, health, Gatwick Airport, parking, the economy and so much more!
This year’s panel will be:
- Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of Crawley Borough Council
- Councillor Atif Nawaz, Deputy Leader of Crawley Borough Council and Cabinet member for Planning and Economic Development
- Councillor Duncan Crow, Leader of the Opposition at Crawley Borough Council and West Sussex County Council Cabinet member for Community Support, Fire and Rescue
- Chief Inspector Ben Starns, Crawley Police
- A representative from the NHS in West Sussex
- Jake Picknell, Crawley Youth Mayor
The event is open to everyone; the public, business leaders and partner organisations. The views and comments expressed will help the council and others to plan work on improving services and the town in general.
Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of Crawley Borough Council, said: “At Crawley Question Time, decision makers from public services in the town will be answering your questions and addressing any issues you raise.
“Don't miss out on the opportunity to make your voice heard. Sign-up for the 2024 event today!”
To register for your free ticket to attend the debate visit crawleyquestiontime2024.eventbrite.co.uk
Parking is available at the Town Hall multi-storey car park on Exchange Road. A flat rate of £2.10 applies in the evening (6pm to midnight).
Parking is also available at Kingsgate multi-storey car park opposite the Town Hall. A flat rate of £2.50 applies.
If you have any questions about the event, email [email protected] or call 01293 438000.