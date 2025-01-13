Participatory climate play comes to Crawley
This amazingly unique play is coming to Crawley for free, on February 1st, 3-5pm. Tickets can be booked through Creative Crawley's Eventbrite.
WE ARE THE CITIZENS! THIS IS OUR ASSEMBLY! WE ARE THE ACTORS IN THIS STORY!
This humorous play tells a story of some people in a room who have met to discuss the climate emergency. Scripts are handed out. The play is read out loud. There are twelve characters/speaking parts, these are not played by professional actors, but by you, the audience.
In the third act, all audience-participants are invited to make their own contributions in an open discussion. It’s a chance to stand up and say what you think about climate change.
A CITIZENS’ ASSEMBLY uses this form to explore and consider this important but sometimes overwhelming issue through a collective act of play, in a relaxed and supported environment.
We look forward to seeing you there! You can participate, or sit back and take in the different perspectives.