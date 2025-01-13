Participatory climate play comes to Crawley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A collaboration between acclaimed theatre maker Andy Smith and applied arts practitioner Lynsey O’Sullivan, A CITIZENS’ ASSEMBLY is the latest and most ambitious work in a project called PLAYS FOR THE PEOPLE; plays where the people in the play are played by the people in the audience. The set is the room they are in, the costumes the clothes they are wearing.

This amazingly unique play is coming to Crawley for free, on February 1st, 3-5pm. Tickets can be booked through Creative Crawley's Eventbrite.

WE ARE THE CITIZENS! THIS IS OUR ASSEMBLY! WE ARE THE ACTORS IN THIS STORY!

This humorous play tells a story of some people in a room who have met to discuss the climate emergency. Scripts are handed out. The play is read out loud. There are twelve characters/speaking parts, these are not played by professional actors, but by you, the audience.

In the third act, all audience-participants are invited to make their own contributions in an open discussion. It’s a chance to stand up and say what you think about climate change.

A CITIZENS’ ASSEMBLY uses this form to explore and consider this important but sometimes overwhelming issue through a collective act of play, in a relaxed and supported environment.

We look forward to seeing you there! You can participate, or sit back and take in the different perspectives.