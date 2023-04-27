Pause and Share Space for women going through menopause in Eastbourne

Are you suffering with the symptoms of peri and post menopause? Would you like to talk about these with other women in a confidential and safe space and find out what help is available?

The new Pause and Share Space is just that place to come and share your experiences, good and bad of the changes affecting you, both physical and emotional, whilst transitioning through to menopause and beyond.

This is starting on May 15 and every Monday at the Deliciously Gorgeous Cafe in Cornfield Road, Eastbourne from 11am to 1pm.

We have kindly been given a secure space within the cafe for ladies to come and share their experiences and symptoms of menopause with others, in a friendly and safe way.

The Pause and Share space will be inclusive, safe and non-judgemental, offering an opportunity for women to give support to one another and share resources, all over a lovely cup of tea/coffee.