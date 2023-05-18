Peacehaven Players celebrate 25th anniversary with Magic of the Musicals

The Peacehaven Players are marking their 25th anniversary with a cornucopia of musical delights with their summer show Magic of the Musicals this June.

Hats off to 25 years

Magic of the Musicals will bring to the Meridian stage The Players special selection of songs from Joseph, Les Miserables, The Greatest Showman, The King and I, My Fair Lady, Wicked, West Side Story, Mamma Mia, and many more.

“With 38 songs from 24 musicals across the years, this is quite our most ambitious review ever,” said Judith Foot, show director and long-standing Players member.

Since 1998 The Players have been delighted to entertain Peacehaven, and beyond, to some of the best in musical theatre. This show pays tribute to the many women and men who have shared the Meridian stage over all these years.Theatre goers will be seated cabaret style at tables and the bar will be open throughout the show. Actual seating will be allocated at the performance. Groups will be sat together.

Georgie Bancroft, who was there when the Players began and is now Chair of the group said “It gives me so much joy to be part of this group that has been entertaining audiences for a quarter of a century. They are, and always have, been lovely people to work with.”

Show dates: Friday June 9 2023 at 7:30pm and Saturday June 10 2023 at 2:30pm and 7:30pm.Tickets are:

Standard: £11 Seniors: £10.50 Students: £10.50 Children: £10

Tables of 8: £80 Carer: £4.75 (must be booked with at least 1 full ticket).