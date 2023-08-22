People of Hastings urged to join global 'Swim With Gaza' solidarity festival

Hastings and Rye Palestine Solidarity Campaign is urging local people to grab their swimming costumes and join a worldwide swimming festival of fun on Marina Beach on Saturday 26 August 4pm to show solidarity with the people of Gaza.

On the same day, people at more than 20 locations all over the world will be taking part in solidarity swims. Local groups from Eastbourne to Florida, Kuala Lumpur to Cape Town, Mexico to Greece, Bethlehem to New Zealand, in seas, rivers, lakes, and pools, people of all ages and abilities will swim, paddle and splash to show Gazans they are not alone.

Living in an area smaller than the Isle of Wight, the 2.2 million Palestinians in Gaza have endured a land, air, and naval blockade since 2007. Gaza is often described as ‘the world’s largest open-air prison.’ Even ex-Prime Minister Cameron described Gaza as a ‘prison camp.’ It has the highest unemployment rate in the world (45%, 61% among 15-29 year olds). 97% of the water is undrinkable. At the time of writing power cuts are at least 12 hours a day.

Our mayor will be in attendance to set the event in motion. We will have a drone camera live streaming the event throughout the world. At the same time we will be able to watch live the beautiful sight of a thousand Gaza children who learned to swim this year streaming into the sea. This is part of the Gaza Swimming Carnival organised by the Tantish Swimming Academy.

A beginners' girls class at the Tantish Swimming Academy.

Apart from the aim of sending solidarity to the people of Gaza, showing them that the outside world hasn't forgotten them, we are also aiming to raise £4,000 for free swimming lessons for 100 disadvantaged children in Gaza.

There is currently a campaign to twin Hastings with the town of Al-Mawasi in southern Gaza. We're pleased that members of the Al-Mawasi community will be joining us on 26 August.