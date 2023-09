Peter James will be coming back to Eastbourne Asda on Friday September 29 2023 between 10am and 12pm to sign copies of his new book, Stop them Dead.

This is the new book in the Roy Grace series which has now been adapted into a Tv series on Itv1.

You can also catch him at Asda Brighton Hollingbury on Friday September 29 between 1.30pm and 3.30pm.