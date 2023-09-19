Pett and District Royal British Legion centenary celebrations

The Pett and District Branch of the Royal British Legion reaches it centenary in 2024. To celebrate this momentous event the club has launched a Centenary Fund with the first fundraising event taking place on 3 October 2023, a clothes recycling collection.

Pett and District Royal British Legion are holding a clothes recycling collection on 3 October at Fairlight Lodge Hotel, Fairlight Road. The drop off time is between 7am and 9am.

They are asking people to donate good quality, second-hand (or new) adult and children's clothing, paired shoes, hats, belts, handbags, soft toys, bedding curtains and towels.

If you have items that have been at the back of the cupboard not being worn then please put them in a black bag and drop them off at Fairlight Lodge Hotel, at the junction of Fairlight Road and Martineau Lane, on 3 October between 7am and 9am.

Pett and District Royal British Legion

Please do not donate work uniforms or school uniforms, we cannot reuse these. Likewise they cannot accept duvets, pillows or cushions.

The Royal British Legion supports the armed forces community, serving personnel, veterans and their families. The Pett and District Branch covers the five villages of Fairlight, Guestling, Icklesham, Pett and Three Oaks.