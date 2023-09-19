Pett and District Royal British Legion centenary celebrations
Pett and District Royal British Legion are holding a clothes recycling collection on 3 October at Fairlight Lodge Hotel, Fairlight Road. The drop off time is between 7am and 9am.
They are asking people to donate good quality, second-hand (or new) adult and children's clothing, paired shoes, hats, belts, handbags, soft toys, bedding curtains and towels.
If you have items that have been at the back of the cupboard not being worn then please put them in a black bag and drop them off at Fairlight Lodge Hotel, at the junction of Fairlight Road and Martineau Lane, on 3 October between 7am and 9am.
Please do not donate work uniforms or school uniforms, we cannot reuse these. Likewise they cannot accept duvets, pillows or cushions.
The Royal British Legion supports the armed forces community, serving personnel, veterans and their families. The Pett and District Branch covers the five villages of Fairlight, Guestling, Icklesham, Pett and Three Oaks.
All funds raised will go to the Centenary Fund to celebrate the branches anniversary in 2024.