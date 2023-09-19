BREAKING
‘Absolute carnage’ at Butlin’s as flooding shuts down resort all week
Millions to miss out on Covid booster as NHS slashes eligibility
Three people in UK test positive for bacterial disease spreading in dogs
Man suffers knife wound to chest at theme park
39% of children can't see a dentist - and it's worse for adults
BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 announce smart TV platform - Freely

Pett and District Royal British Legion centenary celebrations

The Pett and District Branch of the Royal British Legion reaches it centenary in 2024. To celebrate this momentous event the club has launched a Centenary Fund with the first fundraising event taking place on 3 October 2023, a clothes recycling collection.
By Ian MantelContributor
Published 19th Sep 2023, 08:53 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 08:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Pett and District Royal British Legion are holding a clothes recycling collection on 3 October at Fairlight Lodge Hotel, Fairlight Road. The drop off time is between 7am and 9am.

They are asking people to donate good quality, second-hand (or new) adult and children's clothing, paired shoes, hats, belts, handbags, soft toys, bedding curtains and towels.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you have items that have been at the back of the cupboard not being worn then please put them in a black bag and drop them off at Fairlight Lodge Hotel, at the junction of Fairlight Road and Martineau Lane, on 3 October between 7am and 9am.

Most Popular
Pett and District Royal British LegionPett and District Royal British Legion
Pett and District Royal British Legion

Please do not donate work uniforms or school uniforms, we cannot reuse these. Likewise they cannot accept duvets, pillows or cushions.

The Royal British Legion supports the armed forces community, serving personnel, veterans and their families. The Pett and District Branch covers the five villages of Fairlight, Guestling, Icklesham, Pett and Three Oaks.

All funds raised will go to the Centenary Fund to celebrate the branches anniversary in 2024.

Related topics:Royal British Legion