Petworth Town Council announces Annual Town Meeting date
Please come along to Petworth Town Council's Annual Town Meeting which is being held on Thursday, April 25 at 7pm in the Leconfield Hall, Market Square, Petworth.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Residents are welcome to attend the meeting to hear from your Councillors and also from representatives of local community groups; all of whom will be updating the meeting on their activities of the last year and perhaps sharing some of the opportunities available to the local community.
There will be an update from the Chair of the Town Council, as well as an update on the 20mph Zone planned for the town.
Entry is free of charge and there will be refreshments and snacks also available free of charge. We look forward to seeing you there.